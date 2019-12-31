President instructs to revive vocational training sector

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed the relevant authorities to meet the responsibility of producing skilled workers for the local and international job markets by reviving the vocational training sector.President emphasized this during a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Skills Development, Employment and Labour Relations held at the Presidential Secretariat .President directed that immediate measures should be taken to introduce right courses by studying local and international job markets to meet their requirements accordingly. President also highlighted the importance of focusing on training opportunities related to self-employment in order to empower low income families.



President inquired about the scope and the operation of institutes that come under the purview of the Ministry of Skills Development, Employment and Labour Relations.There are several vocational training institutes currently under the Ministry of Skills Development. All such entities should work together in a systematic and a well-planned course of action. It is important to make a difference in the attitudes of the youth regarding the vocational training sector. President also highlighted the necessity of planning and designing courses in a manner that will create sense of professionalism and attractiveness.

Agriculture is the most important sector in the country. The President paying his attention regarding the issue of not conducting adequate degree programmes related to this sector said that there is an enormous need in the country for experts and researchers in agricultural sector as much as we need medicine and engineering graduates. This need should be addressed when designing new courses.

President Rajapaksa pointed out the importance of creating appropriate job opportunities for women who are seeking foreign employment opportunities while providing them with proper training.During this meeting, it was discussed in detail regarding the training of nurses for whom there is a high demand in the world.The President drew the attention of the officials on the immediate implementation of a system which will provide job opportunities for the youth who are receiving vocational education.The activities of the National Productivity Secretariat were reviewed with the aim of providing people centric state service.

President Rajapaksa pointed out the necessity of an appropriate system to increase the productivity of the state institutions. He advised the officials to identify a number of institutes that have a direct impact on the day-to day lives of the public and take measures to increase their efficiency and productivity.The contribution that the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations can make towards the programme of the President to create 100,000 employment opportunities for youths of low income families and who do not have required educational qualifications was also examined.

Officials pointed out that the step taken by the President to bring the subjects of Skills Development, Employment and Labour Relations under one Ministry which was earlier under three different Ministries is favourable towards the country’s development. Minister Dinesh Gunawardene, Secretary to the Ministry of Skills Development, Employment and Labour Relations D. M. Sarath Abeygunawrdene, Secretary to the Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation Anura Dissanayake and several other senior officials were present during the discussion.