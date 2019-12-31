Matara-Beliatta Expressway to be vested by February

Samaranayake said the Matara-Beliatta Expressway also has several special features.The Hakmana-Matara main road crosses it at Kapuduwa through an overhead bridge.There is only a single interchange in it before Beliatte at Hingurupattala. The road runs along a flyover bridge along the Nilwala Ganga basin to facilitate environmental protection, flood control and paddy cultivation activities.
The Expressway which runs through the Dandeniya forest reserve has an overhead animal crossing to facilitate the free movement of wild animals. He said construction work on the section of the Expressway from Beliatta to Wetiya is ongoing but the other sectors of the expressway from Wetiya to Hambantota has already been vested in the public.