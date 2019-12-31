Matara-Beliatta Expressway to be vested by February

Work on the 30 kilometre Matara-Beliatta Expressway costing Rs. 125 billion is almost complete and it can be vested in the public by February next year, Consultant Engineer Nayan Samaranayake of the Consultancy Firm F.S.D.I. Construction Company said.“Once the Expressway is opened, motorists from Matara can reach Beliatte within 18 minutes and this facility will be a boon to southern industrialists and farmers as they could move their export products faster,” he said.

Samaranayake said the Matara-Beliatta Expressway also has several special features.The Hakmana-Matara main road crosses it at Kapuduwa through an overhead bridge.There is only a single interchange in it before Beliatte at Hingurupattala. The road runs along a flyover bridge along the Nilwala Ganga basin to facilitate environmental protection, flood control and paddy cultivation activities.

The Expressway which runs through the Dandeniya forest reserve has an overhead animal crossing to facilitate the free movement of wild animals. He said construction work on the section of the Expressway from Beliatta to Wetiya is ongoing but the other sectors of the expressway from Wetiya to Hambantota has already been vested in the public.