Port City Colombo to welcome 2020 with a bang

Port City Colombo is set to light up the skies again to welcome the New Year, after its memorable fireworks display on December 7, 2019 when Port City Colombo celebrated being a part of Sri Lanka. The occasion was also marked by presenting Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa with a commemorative stamp and First Day Cover of Port City Colombo.With the fireworks display gaining much admiration, Port City Colombo will organize yet another spectacular display to ring in the New Year on the night of December 31, curated by Sri Lankan experts in the industry at the Port City Colombo site.

The Colombo Municipal Council also joins hands with Port City Colombo this time to celebrate and welcome it to Colombo Municipal city limits. A world-class city for South Asia in the making, Port City Colombo sits on 269 hectares of land reclaimed from the sea and declared as a part of the Colombo Administrative District under the Administrative Districts Act No. 22 of 1955 on 5th August 2019.All development activities in the Port City land are subject to the regulations and supervision of the UDA.

Committed as a catalyst for future development and investment growth in Sri Lanka, Port City Colombo also plays a role as a responsible corporate citizen by organizing several events together with its associated communities. Heralding the New Year, Port City Colombo will be distributing 500 school bags for children of fisher families registered with the 14 fishery associations in Wattala and Uswetakeiyawa areas. Christmas celebrations organized by the fishery associations will also be financially supported by Port City Colombo, as a part of its CSR activities.

In addition, during the sand dredging stage, Port City Colombo allocated a budget of Rs. 500 million to the Fishermen Livelihood Support Program dedicated to improving the livelihoods and welfare of fishing communities.

Due to the success of this program and continuous requests from the fishing communities, Port City Colombo allocated another Rs. 10 million to continue its support of identified requirements of communities.

With the latest financial support, a number of common beneficiary programs such as fishery anchorage development, beacon lights installation and sludge gate installation will be initiated by Port City Colombo along the Wattala to Negombo coastline.

Built to ensure the future prospects of the next generation, Port City Colombo is considered the most futuristic project in Sri Lanka at present.

Port City Colombo is a brand new city development built as an extension of the existing Colombo CBD, with an initial investment of US$1.4 billion and an expected US$15 billion overall investment when completed. Spanning 269 hectares, it is a sea reclamation project connected to the current central business district.

Port City Colombo is set to light up the skies again to welcome the New Year, after its memorable fireworks display on December 7, 2019 when Port City Colombo celebrated being a part of Sri Lanka. The occasion was also marked by presenting Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa with a commemorative stamp and First Day Cover of Port City Colombo.With the fireworks display gaining much admiration, Port City Colombo will organize yet another spectacular display to ring in the New Year on the night of December 31, curated by Sri Lankan experts in the industry at the Port City Colombo site.

The Colombo Municipal Council also joins hands with Port City Colombo this time to celebrate and welcome it to Colombo Municipal city limits. A world-class city for South Asia in the making, Port City Colombo sits on 269 hectares of land reclaimed from the sea and declared as a part of the Colombo Administrative District under the Administrative Districts Act No. 22 of 1955 on 5th August 2019.All development activities in the Port City land are subject to the regulations and supervision of the UDA.

Committed as a catalyst for future development and investment growth in Sri Lanka, Port City Colombo also plays a role as a responsible corporate citizen by organizing several events together with its associated communities. Heralding the New Year, Port City Colombo will be distributing 500 school bags for children of fisher families registered with the 14 fishery associations in Wattala and Uswetakeiyawa areas. Christmas celebrations organized by the fishery associations will also be financially supported by Port City Colombo, as a part of its CSR activities.

In addition, during the sand dredging stage, Port City Colombo allocated a budget of Rs. 500 million to the Fishermen Livelihood Support Program dedicated to improving the livelihoods and welfare of fishing communities.

Due to the success of this program and continuous requests from the fishing communities, Port City Colombo allocated another Rs. 10 million to continue its support of identified requirements of communities.

With the latest financial support, a number of common beneficiary programs such as fishery anchorage development, beacon lights installation and sludge gate installation will be initiated by Port City Colombo along the Wattala to Negombo coastline.

Built to ensure the future prospects of the next generation, Port City Colombo is considered the most futuristic project in Sri Lanka at present.

Port City Colombo is a brand new city development built as an extension of the existing Colombo CBD, with an initial investment of US$1.4 billion and an expected US$15 billion overall investment when completed. Spanning 269 hectares, it is a sea reclamation project connected to the current central business district.