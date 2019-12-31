Jarring music banned in buses from tomorrow

Transport Minister Mahinda Amaraweera instructed the National Transport Commission (NTC) to take immediate measures to stop jarring music and videos from being played in passenger buses from January 1.“Many music videos played in buses are inappropriate for children. New regulations will apply to both private and SLTB buses.

The NTC has the right to take legal action against bus drivers and conductors based on public complaints. Passengers are requested to call hotline number 1955 to lodge complaints on blaring music or if buses travel unusually slow to pick up more passengers,” he said, adding that these decisions were taken following a survey conducted using a sample of 1,500 people from diverse cultures.A playlist comprising a thousand songs, evaluated by a committee of professionals, will be distributed to bus drivers and conductors tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. at the Makumbura Transport Hub.