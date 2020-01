Forty-seven schools out of 84 will not start their first term tomorrow due to the scrutiny of GCE O/L answer scripts, Examinations Commissioner Sanath Pujitha said today.“Those schools will start their first term on January 6,” he said.a"The first phase of O/L paper evaluation will be carried out in 84 schools in 110 evaluation centres countrywide covering 56 cities," he said. All other schools in the country start their first term for 2020 tomorrow.