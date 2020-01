The Police have set up a Special Operations Unit, under the supervision of a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) to curb the unlawful activities of organized criminal groups, the Defence Ministry said.The Unit will be under the purview of Western Province DIG Waruna Jayasundara.



The ministry said the Unit would curb unlawful activities, such as that of threatening people to sell their lands at a low cost, the illegal filling of lands and selling them at high prices and demanding ransom, by organized criminal groups that are active along the Kelani river belt from Awissawella to Wellampitiya. People are requested to inform the Unit of any illegal activities in the area, to the Deputy Inspector General's office at Peliyagoda via 071 3680001.