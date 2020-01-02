Sri Lanka's parliament ranks high amongst 170 parliamentarians worldwide - speaker

The speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya stated that the parliament of Sri Lanka has been regarded high amongst 170 parliaments of the world and that it has become one of the exemplary parliaments. The speaker further stated “There is a new president appointed now. The new government is in action. A general election will be held in due time. In such instance, the appointment of a new speaker is possible. I believe that the incoming speaker will continue to maintain this momentum. ``

Furthermore, the speaker highlighted that it was his wish to establish a brotherhood working as one family within the parliament when he took over as the speaker in September 2015 and as he looks back at his term served, he can be happy. He made these remarks while attending the New Year ceremony held at Parliament where the staff took oaths of Public Service undertaking their duties for the year ahead. The New Year ceremony held at Parliament commenced with the hoisting of the National flag by the speaker followed by the singing of the national anthem. A two minute silence was observed to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives for the country including war heros.