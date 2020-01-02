Sri Lanka's parliament ranks high amongst 170 parliamentarians worldwide - speaker

The public service oath was read out loud to ensure commitment for the implementation of government policies and objectives. The speaker expressing his views stated that; “It has been 71 years since the country was liberated.Youth unrest, terrorism, political issues and prevailing ethnic and religious differences resulted as a draw back in progressing forth as a nation.We must build unity and good relations among all ethinicities. It is very vital for the future of the nation. Prosperity to the country can only be brought by eliminating the racial and religious differences in the country.”
In addressing the gathering, Secretary General Dhammika Dasanayake stated that all parties should work together to achieve national goals. Adding to the aforesaid, the Secretary General stated that the work conducted by the Parliament is of great significance for the betterment of the country thus the staff should be more committed in their duties. Adding to it the Secretary General stated that the establishment of a communication department and the project to conserve library documentation were significant measures among many others pointing out that the Parliament has been successful in bringing about positive changes during the past year. Furthermore, he stressed that this year would be a challenging year and that all staff must face up to it collectively.
Following the ceremony, a tree planting program was held in the Parliament premises.
The Deputy speaker of Parliament Ananda Kumarasiri, Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dassanayake, Chief of Parliament Staff and Deputy Secretary General Mr. Neil Iddawela, Assistant Secretary General (Administration) Ms. Kushani Rohanadheera, Assistant Secretary General (Legislative Services) Mr. Tikiri Jayatilake and the Parliament Staff were present at the ceramony.