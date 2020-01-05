Special committee to probe Haputale aircraft crash

A special committee has been appointed under the instructions of the Air Force Commander to probe the helicopter crash in Haputale which left four Air Force personnel dead yesterday (Jan 3).A Y-12 aircraft belonging to the Sri Lanka Air Force which had been deployed for reconnaissance crashed in Haputale killing two crew members and two observers.Meanwhile, a woman residing in the vicinity of the area in which the crash had taken place who had suffered a shock has been admitted to the Haputale Hospital, police said