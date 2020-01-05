Sri Lanka, Asia’s Best Nation for Wildlife Tourism

Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Malaysia Kapila Jayampathy receives the honour of Asia’s Best Nation for Wildlife Tourism Sri Lanka was ranked first for the category of Asia’s Best Nation for Wildlife Tourism by Top 10, Asia’s premier publication. Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Malaysia Kapila Jayampathy accepted the honour of Asia’s Best Nation for Wildlife Tourism at the Top Asia Corporate Ball 2019 at Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



RHA Media is the publisher for the premier business, people and lifestyle magazines, Top 10 of Malaysia and Top 10 of Asia. As per the survey conducted on Asian countries, Sri Lanka was ranked first among five shortlisted countries for the category of “Asia’s Best Nation for Wildlife Tourism”.Leading Malaysian CEOs and personalities from 20 Asian countries attended the event.