24-hour water cut in and around Negombo

A temporary suspension to the water supply will occur in Negombo and several surrounding areas tomorrow (January 06), stated National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).Accordingly, a 24-hour water cut will be in effect from 9 am tomorrow until 9 am on January 07. The Water Board stated that the water cut is imposed due to the installation of a generator by the Katana Project to provide a continuous water supply through the Bambukuliya Water Refinery Center in Negombo.