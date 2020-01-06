24-hour water cut in and around Negombo

January 06, 2020
    A temporary suspension to the water supply will occur in Negombo and several surrounding areas tomorrow (January 06), stated National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).Accordingly, a 24-hour water cut will be in effect from 9 am tomorrow until 9 am on January 07. The Water Board stated that the water cut is imposed due to the installation of a generator by the Katana Project to provide a continuous water supply through the Bambukuliya Water Refinery Center in Negombo.


    Reportedly, the water cut will be experienced in the Negombo Municipal Council area, Kochchikade, Duwa, Pitipana, Dungalpitiya, Basiyawatta, Pamunugama area, Katana area, Katunayake Investment Promotion Zone, Katunayake Air Force Base, and the Bandaranaike International Airport premises.

