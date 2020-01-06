New Harvest Festival 2020

This Constitutes the traditionalvNew Rice Festival Which is Conducted in the Month of January Every Year and a main part of the this year festival was held on 04th and 05th January. The officials of the Dalada Shrine and the Devales Proceed in procession to Pallakele Barn on the outskirts of Kandy.
On the 10th of January , Duruthu Full Moon Poya Day the Milk rice is prepared from this newly harvested rice and offered to the Tooth Relic and the other presiding divinities. The offerings thus made to the Temple of the Tooth Relic signify the offering of food made to the Buddha and his disciples.