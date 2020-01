Six persons are reported dead from an accident which occurred on the Passara-Madulsima road in Badulla, stated the Police.A Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus traveling towards Madolsima from Passara had fallen off a precipice near the 6th-mile post on the Passara-Madulsima road at around 5.20 pm this evening (06).Measures have been taken to immediately hospitalize the persons injured in the accident.Passara Police are carrying out further investigations on the incident.