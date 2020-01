The Sri Lankan government while expressing deep concerns of the growing tensions in the Middle East region in the aftermath of the assassination of a senior Iranian leader, yesterday urged all parties to excise utmost restraint and maintain peace and security in the region through constructive dialogue.

The statement issued by the Foreign Relations Ministry outlined that a constructive dialogue will help de escalate the threat to the stability of the region. The statement: “Sri Lanka is deeply concerned about the growing tensions in the Middle East following the assassination of a senior Iranian leader.

“Sri Lanka urges all parties to act with utmost restraint and maintain peace and security through constructive dialogue in order to de-escalate the threat to the stability of the region”.