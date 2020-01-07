Lanka achieves 1.9 mn revised tourist arrival target

Despite 2019 being a tough year for the Tourism Industry, Sri Lanka has achieved the revised tourists’ arrival target for 2019 which stands at 1,913,702 as of December 31. It is a decline of 18% from 2018 when 2,333,796 of tourists had visited the country during the same period.

The initial projection for the year 2019 was 2.5 million tourists but it was revised due to the Easter Sunday tragedy last April by Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).The total number of international tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka during December 2019 was 241,663, the highest recorded for 2019. However, in comparison to December last year, there was a decline of 4.5% when the arrivals were 253,169.Last month, the largest source markets for tourists were India, followed by the United Kingdom and Russia.Almost 93% of tourists travelled by air to Sri Lanka.