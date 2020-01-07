Lunar eclipse on Friday

January 07, 2020
    The first penumbral lunar eclipse for the year will occur on Friday. The eclipse will begin at 10:37pm (Jan.10) and end at 2:42am (Jan.11) Sri Lanka standard time.During a penumbral eclipse, the moon does not enter into the dark shadow of the earth, but rather to the lighter shadow.NASA has coined the term ‘Wolf Moon Eclipse' for this celestial event. In fact, countries across Asia, Africa, and Europe will be able to see the lunar eclipse, and the total duration is set to be 4 hours and 5 minutes.

     

