President instructs to approve construction plans for houses & small business in one day

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Monday instructed the relevant officials to grant approval for construction plans of houses & small business within one day if the plans are properly prepared. The President pointed out that the people are greatly inconvenienced due to the strict rules and the lengthy time in approving the construction plans.

Therefore, it is the responsibility of the government to simplify the existing regulations and minimize the problems faced by the people, the President said at a special discussion held this afternoon (06) with the officials of the Ministry of Urban Development and Water Supply and Drainage.

The President advised to direct attention to give powers to the Local Authorities for planning approval and other agencies to make appropriate provisions expeditiously.The President also advised to take steps to appoint an officer with legal knowledge to approve plans which are not currently approved. It was made compulsory to issue the Certificate of Conformity in a day.

On a different note, the President said that tourists can be attracted by systematically and beautifully developing all the small towns around the country. Taking cities such as Talawakelle, Ella and Ginigathhena as examples, the President discussed how they could be modernized.

The President also instructed to expedite the Weressa Ganga Storm Water Drainage and Environment Improvement Project.Paying special attention to waste management, the President instructed the relevant authorities to make plans to convert the waste into organic fertilizer and to use the technology to the maximum.

The President pointed out that sand prices could be brought down by removing the accumulated sand deposits with the assistance of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau. It will also address the flood threats faced by many areas.It has also been decided to promptly commence the project to clean up the Beira Lake. The President advised the relevant officials to take immediate action to close down the sites identified as adding waste to the Beira Lake.Ministers Gamini Lokuge, Indika Anuruddha and other officials were also present at the discussion.