    Navy assists to make Galle Face Green a plastic free zone

    The Galle Face Green and the beach area which is most attracted by both local and foreign tourists, is heavily polluted by plastic and polythene substances.As a solution for this problem, Sri Lanka Navy took initiative to place creatively and beautifully produced garbage bins at the Galle Face Green, today.SL Navy is much concern of the non degradable waste, plastic and polythene, and placed these creative garbage bins as a social responsibility project to prevent the disorganized garbage disposal of general public.

