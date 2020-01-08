Sri Lanka on CNN Business Traveller



As a part of the multiple campaigns implemented by Cinnamon to spearhead the hard-earned and expedited recovery of the Island as the world’s top travel destination, Richard Quest was hosted in Sri Lanka in September 2019 for the Cinnamon Future of Tourism FOT Summit during which the production of the CNN Business Traveller documentary took place. Quest travelled to various locations in Sri Lanka experiencing Cinnamon hospitality. During his stay at Cinnamon Lodge Habarana, he witnessed the Elephant Gathering, one of the most spectacular wildlife events in the world along with some of the simpler pleasures of a refreshing drink of sweet king coconut by the wayside and authentic Sri Lankan cuisine at the property.

In Colombo, he was hosted at the Cinnamon Grand Colombo, the venue of the conference where he had a one-on-one chat with Krishan Balendra, Chairman of John Keells Holdings on the iconic development Cinnamon Life which is a 100% locally owned integrated development set to change the landscape of the city of Colombo.His five-day experience of multiple destinations was made possible by Cinnamon Air’s scenic flights.

Speaking on the partnership with CNN, Dileep Mudadeniya, Vice President John Keells Groups, Head of Brand Marketing and CEO of the Cinnamon Life Mall stated, “we were in long discussions with CNN, which lasted about 6 months to clear the dates of the CNN celebrity host. We are thankful to CNN’s PR and commercial teams who assisted us in making this a reality.”