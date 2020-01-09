Student-centred learning towards leadership development

Throughout the evolution of the humankind, civilisations, both individually and collectively, have tried to explore and discover solutions to the problems we face as a world. One such catastrophe we encountered is World War II (WWII), which brought about a massive destruction of both physical and intellectual properties civilisations had nurtured for millenniums.

Numerous organisations were established to resolve the enmities and misunderstandings between nations and revive world peace. In 1948, Association Internationale des Étudiants en Sciences Économiques et Commerciales (AIESEC) emerged as an organisation which believed that world peace can only be sustained by sharing knowledge across the globe through cultural exchanges performed by youth.

Today, AIESEC is the world’s largest non-profit youth-run organisation with a network of over 127+ countries that provides young people with leadership development and cross-cultural internships and volunteer-exchange experiences with a focus to empower them to make a positive impact on society.

At present, our organisation is run by students and recent graduates of institutions of higher education. AIESEC, at the University of Sri Jayawardenepura, was started in 1995, parallel to the establishment of 'AIESEC Sri Lanka'. Currently, the Jayawardenepura Local Committee (JLC) has a membership of 200+ university undergraduates and 100+ alumni.

Putting forth the vision of AIESEC; ‘Peace and Fulfillment of Humankind's Potential’, throughout three decades, AIESEC at Jayawardenepura has initiated a variety of programmes to empower Sri Lankan youth, as well as foreign undergraduates who come to Sri Lanka for volunteering and internship opportunities.

The Jayawardenepura Exchange and Leadership Development Seminar (JXLDS) is also a programme which was initiated by AIESEC at Jayawardenepura in 2009, with the intention of enhancing the hidden leadership potential of the AIESEC membership of the university.

JXLDS has contributed to the magnificent legacy of AIESEC to the extent that, presently, it is often regarded as the hallmark event of AIESEC in JLC. It has been the underpinning for the illustrious success stories of the best products AIESEC in JLC bestowed to the country, throughout a decade.

JXLDS has a special spot in the hearts of every AIESECer because of its unique ability to capture the true essence of youth aspirations and dreams, by walking them through a series of challenging and life-changing experiences which converge education, practicality, and entertainment.

With the noble intention of bequeathing the wisdom and competence JLCians developed through their AIESEC career to future generations, for the 8th consecutive year, AIESEC at Jayawardenepura is organizing JXLDS 8.0 as a two-day youth conference. It will be held on January 10 and 11, at the Carolina Beach Hotel in Chilaw.

The delegation of JXLDS 8.0 will comprise leaders in the university life and young entrepreneurs who are seeking career prospects, senior undergraduates who are looking towards employability perspectives, and alumni who are concerned about entrepreneurial opportunities. The conference will be vivified with fascinating events such as outbound training, leadership development sessions, forums, theme parties, interactive sessions, and an awards ceremony.

Being the unsung hero for the emergence of many grooming young leaders created by AIESEC in JLC, JXLDS has proved that it has the dexterity to guide students towards both academic excellence and a wholesome life by nourishing them with AIESEC values, namely; Striving for Excellence, Demonstrating Integrity, Activating Leadership, Acting Sustainably, Enjoying Participation, and Living in Diversity.

AIESEC deems that the student-centered learning approach is the ideal path towards Leadership Development. Therefore, the delegates of JXLDS 8.0 will have to go through a series of hands-on experiences that incorporate innovation, critical thinking, decision-making, public speaking etc., that in turn will account for a cognitive, professional and a psychosocial development.

If you are longing for a breakaway from ever-growing piles of books, endless examinations, and rat-racing towards bottle-necked opportunities every day, JXLDS 8.0 is the perfect place to be. The awe-inspiring scenery, picturesque beach-side, and warm breeze will ease your mind while JXLDS 8.0 will change you into an extraordinary leader that you never imagined you could be.