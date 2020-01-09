FM meets Indian Foreign Minister

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, who is on a two-day visit to India, met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Thursday.The meeting between the two leaders took place at the Hyderabad House in the Indian capital.

Earlier today, Gunawardena had met India’s Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and is set to hold multiple other meetings during the visit, including with India’s Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey and Minister of Labour Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

This is Gunawardena’s first official visit after taking over as the Foreign Minister last November following the formation of the new government under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.Gunawardena is also scheduled to visit Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar. He will e