Talks with Singapore FM over Mahendran’s extradition

Government Spokesperson and Investment Promotion State Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said the Foreign Affairs Ministry held discussions with visiting Singaporean Law and Home Affairs Minister Kasivswanthan Shanmugam on the extradition of Arjuna Mahendran who has been implicated in the Central Bank Bond Scam.

He told the media yesterday that the Foreign Minister has held discussions with the visiting Singaporean Law and Home affairs minister over the extradition of Arjuna Mahendran,” he said. “This is not a case that can be let go off easily. The government will pursue it.”