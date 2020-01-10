Penumbral lunar eclipse today

The first lunar eclipse for 2020 will occur tomorrow night when the shadow of the earth falls on the moon, said Prof. Chandana Jayaratne, Director of the Astronomy and Space Science Unit, Department of Physics, Colombo University. The eclipse will begin at 10:38pm (Jan.10) and end at 2:42am (Jan.11) Sri Lanka standard time.



Lunar eclipses occur on full moon days when the earth comes between the sun and the moon, which results in obstructing some or all of the sun’s light from reaching the moon. This is a penumbral type of lunar eclipse occurring around midnight between January 10 and 11.