Navy launches ‘1000 mangrove campaign’ to protect coastal environment

The Navy, being a prominent player in conducting environmental conservation programmes, carried out another event to promote productive ecosystems through plantation of mangrove saplings.The programme, in which 1000 mangrove saplings were planted by the Navy, was conducted in the Northern Naval Command from December 2019 to January 2020. Accordingly, the most recent extension of the programme saw plantation of 300 mangrove saplings each by SLNS Elara, Kanchadewa and Welusumana and 100 more mangrove saplings planted by SLNS Gotaimbara in the coastal belt of the Jaffna peninsula. The occasion was attended by Deputy Chief of Staff and Commander Northern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Kapila Samaraweera and a host of naval personnel.