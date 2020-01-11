January 11, 2020
    Special Committee to rectify salary anomalies

    A Special Committee aimed at rectifying the salary anomalies of the university academic and non academic staffers will be set up soon, said Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The Prime Minister also directed Finance inistry Secretary S.R.Attygalle to conduct a thorough study over the salary anomalies of the university system and recommend a mechanism through which the salary anomaly is rectified.


    He made these remarks during a meeting with the trade union representatives of the Universities at Temple Trees on Thursday. The discussion focused on the salaries anomalies of the academic and non academic staff. Ministers Dr.Bandula Gunawardena, Gamini Lokuage, State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna and UGC Chairman Prof. Sampath Amaratunga were present

