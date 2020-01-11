Three Sri Lankan female students in Azerbaijan died in a fire

Three Sri Lankan female students studying in the Western Caspian University in Baku, Azerbaijan, were killed in a fire that broke out in their apartment, Azeri-Press Agency reported. According to Sabail police, three Sri Lankan citizens died from smoke inhalation as a result of the fire caused by an electric short circuit

The identity of the foreign students who died in the tragic incident in the Bayil settlement of Sabail district of Baku has been revealed.The victims have been identified as Tarukki Amaya, 23, Tausi Jayavodi, 25, and Malachi Tayuk, 21, according to the report. Their bodies were submitted for a forensic medical examination.

Police, prosecutors as well as MES firefighters are currently investigating the incident. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Relations said the Sri Lankan embassy in Tehran, Iran, is conducting further investigations into the incident.