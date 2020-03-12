Performance indicator to measure students performance level

Currently, the school performance indicator pertaining to the 2019 A/L examination has been published on the above web site. Through this system the performance level of each student facing either the A/L examinations, O/L or the Year 5 Scholarship examination each year to be evaluated individually.
This would enable the researchers in the education field, policymakers, subject matter formulators, textbook authors, teachers and intellectuals of various fields to use this indicator
to determine the response of students who face various examinations and their learning ability and how they apply what they have learned during examinations.
Further information regarding the performance indicators could be obtained through the Examination Department official web site www.doenets.lk