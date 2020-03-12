Comprehensive measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 – Public need not worry

Those arriving in the country from Coronavirus infected countries such as Italy, South Korea and Iran have been sent to quarantine centres are they are being closely monitored and checked daily as a precautionary measure in order to prevent the Coronavirus from spreading in the country, said Military Spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickramasinghe.

He said there was no need to fear but what is needed most is to be aware. The Government of Sri Lanka, the Health Ministry and the Military have launched a combined effort to keep the Coronavirus at bay and all necessary measures have been taken to safeguard the people of this country, he said.

He made this statement during a media briefing convened at the Defence Media Centre yesterday to notify the media on the measures taken by the Defence Ministry to prevent the Coronavirus spreading in the country.

After the sterilization procedure of the passengers arriving in the country from South Korea, Italy and Iran by the Sri Lanka Air Force on Tuesday (10) the passengers had been handed over to the Sri Lanka Army. They were then taken to the quarantine centres in Punani and Kandakadu where all facilities including food lodging and sanitary requirements had been provided to them free of charge including free WiFi, he added.

Sri Lanka too is taking all precautions on par with international standards and within the past 24 hours the STF and the Army have taken passengers in 24 busses to these quarantine centres by road. Another group of 24 foreigners were taken to the quarantine centre by Mi17 helicopter last Tuesday.

The quarantine procedure is being handled by the Health Ministry while the Defence Ministry is providing the required manpower and infrastructure facilities, the Military Spokesman said.

He also urged the public not to get misled by false rumours that are being spread and urged the public to cooperate with them in facing this situation. The military and the government is doing everything possible to safeguard the public, he added.

The Police Media Director SP Jaliya Senaratne also participated in this media briefing.