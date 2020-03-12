Personal hygiene must be maintained at a high level to stop COVID-19 spread- Health Services DG

There is a high risk of the Coronavirus spreading from person to person and as such taking adequate precautions is the best way to prevent its spread. Further, maintaining personal hygiene at a high level can prevent the virus from spreading, said the Health Services Director General Consultant Specialist Dr. Anil Jasinghe, addressing a media briefing yesterday (11).

The Coronavirus could be transmitted from person to person by an infected person coughing, sneezing or kissing which could release saliva droplets into the air or surface of any object and could get into one’s body by touching such surfaces and touching one’s nose or mouth. Therefore, Dr. Jasinghe advised the public to avoid crowded or public places as a precautionary measure.

He urged the public to avoid parties or traveling in groups and other group activities as much as possible, adding that precaution is the best remedy and every step possible needs to be taken to prevent the Coronavirus from spreading in the country.

Therefore, he urged the people not to be selfish and act responsibly for the good of everyone in this country. He requested the public to cooperate with the authorities in preventing the Coronavirus spreading in our country.