All educational tours, field trips temporarily suspended

With the detection of a Sri Lankan infected with the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Education Ministry has taken measures to temporarily suspend all educational tours and field trips, on the directive of Minister of Education Dullas Alahapperuma. This measure has been taken to prevent the coronavirus (COVID-19) from spreading in the country, the Ministry of Education stated.



The Sri Lankan national was tested positive for the deadly virus and as he had travelled to several areas, the Education Ministry had notified all school principals to suspend all

school trips as a precautionary measure.

As this is a moment when we should act sensitively towards children, the Education Ministry urged everyone to adhere to the advice given by the Health Ministry, adding that these

measures are being taken for the protection of all Sri Lankans.

The Health Ministry also urged the schooling community to follow proper hygienic practices and act in a vigilant and diligent manner during this crisis.