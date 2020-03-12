All educational tours, field trips temporarily suspended

The Sri Lankan national was tested positive for the deadly virus and as he had travelled to several areas, the Education Ministry had notified all school principals to suspend all
school trips as a precautionary measure.
As this is a moment when we should act sensitively towards children, the Education Ministry urged everyone to adhere to the advice given by the Health Ministry, adding that these
measures are being taken for the protection of all Sri Lankans.
The Health Ministry also urged the schooling community to follow proper hygienic practices and act in a vigilant and diligent manner during this crisis.