At Short Notice, Army Enables Two More Quarantine Centers Operational in Kahagolla & amp; Diyatalawa

    March 13, 2020
    At Short Notice, Army Enables Two More Quarantine Centers Operational in Kahagolla &amp; amp; Diyatalawa

    Giving one more stimulant to the government’s efforts of containing the spread of ‘Covid-19’ virus, the Sri Lanka Army following quick improvisations, made on the directions of Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army enabled two more new Quarantine Centers operational at Kahagolla and inside the Diyatalawa Army Base Hospital beginning yesteraday afternoon (12).



    According to Major (Dr) L. D Ratnaweera, Officer in Charge of both Quarantine Centers, Sri Lankan expatriates and a few South Korean nationals have been accommodated at the improvised Kahagolla Quarantine Center and the newly-built Diyatalawa Army Base Hospital Quarantine Centers. An eight- member medical team has already completed basic quarantine procedures on them after examining each and every inmate as of yesterday evening (12).

    A special medical team, headed by Colonel (Dr) Shaveen Semage, Deputy Director, Preventive Medicine & Mental Health Services of the Army who is also the overall in charge of the quarantine process, being carried out at Punani, Kandakadu, Kahagolla and Diyatalawa would closely coordinate the entire operation and advise accordingly.

