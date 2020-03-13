March 13, 2020
    political Current Affairs

    Navy Apprehends 03 suspects with 105 live sea cucumbers

    The Navy held 03 suspects for illegal harvesting of 105 live sea cucumbers at Konthapiddi in Mannar.

    The Navy has been conducting regular operations to secure the marine resources in Sri Lankan territorial waters.During a similar operation conducted by Naval personnel attached to North Central Naval Command, at Konthapiddi in Mannar, they managed to take these 03 suspects into custody for engaging in night diving to illegally harvest sea cucumber. The suspects were apprehended while they were carrying the harvested sea cucumber to the shore. Along with the suspects 105 illegally harvested sea cucumbers, a dinghy, and a few diving and fishing gear were seized by the Navy.

    The apprehended persons have been identified as residents of Thalaimannar and Irukkalampiddi areas, from 35 to 45 years of age. The suspects together with sea cucumber, dinghy and other diving and fishing gear were handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries-Mannar for onward investigation

