No need to stock essential commodities exceeding daily requirements- Government says

It has been observed in several areas in the country that consumers have been rushing to supermarkets and stocking up on essential items since last evening (12).

It is believed that the general public resorted to panic buying due to the false news and rumors being circulated on social media and some people spreading rumors. However, the government assured that there is no requirement to stock essential goods at the moment and that there would not be such a need in the future either.

The Health Ministry has safely directed the Coronavirus patients for quarantine and treatment and a special security plan has also been put in place. Therefore, the government urged the public not to panic and to engage in their daily routines without worry. They also urged the public not to engage in panic purchasing and to purchase goods according to their daily requirement.