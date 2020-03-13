Hotline to complain of any shortage of raw materials for industries due to COVID-19- Min. Weerawansa

A special telephone hotline has been set up to assist small or large scale industries facing a shortage of raw materials or any other issue due to the Coronavirus.

All complaints could be notified to the Small and Medium Business and Entrepreneur Development Ministry on telephone number 0113144416, said Small and Medium Business and Entrepreneur

Development, Industry, Logistics Management Minister Wimal Weerawansa.

The minister noted that once the issue is reported to the ministry necessary action could be taken and they could assist the industrialists to resolve their issues.

Due to the Coronavirus epidemic the small, medium and large scale industries in Sri Lanka have been affected due to the shortage of raw materials risking their market hold. Some

of the raw materials are being imported from China and due to the Coronavirus it is difficult to import these raw materials further aggravating the situation.

Minister Weerawansa noted that although there is a danger of the Coronavirus spreading, this can be curtailed if the public act diligently. However, the minister warned that if not

the government would be forced to take stern action.

The Small and Medium Business and Entrepreneur Development Ministry Secretary J.A. Ranjith also participated.