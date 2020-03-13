CAA imposes travel ban on passengers from Italy, S. Korea, Iran to SL

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has informed all airlines not to carry passengers to Sri Lanka from Coronavirus hit countries Italy, South Korea and Iran with effect from tomorrow (14).

Civil Aviation Director General H.M.C. Nimalsiri said the travel ban would be effective for a period of two weeks ending on March 28.

“This is to inform all online carriers and offline carriers that according to the instructions received from the Health Department, all travel beginning from Iran, Italy and South Korea to Sri Lanka will be banned from March 14 for two weeks ending March 28. Accordingly, all airlines are strongly advised not to board during the aforementioned period in any of their flights destined to Sri Lanka, any passenger who is either originating from Iran, Italy or South Korea or who has been in any of those countries within the last 14 days,” the DG said in his directive to all airlines.