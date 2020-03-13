All universities under the UGC to close for two weeks

The University Grants Commission has decided to close all universities for a period of two weeks from today (13) as a precautionary measure against the spread of the new Coronavirus ‘COVID 19’.

The UGC sources said that the situation would be evaluated in two weeks to decide on whether it would be necessary to extend the period of closure till the end of the New Year

holidays.

He said the decision applies to all state universities under the jurisdiction of the UGC, but not other private higher educational institutes. The UGC stated that with regard to the

private universities, they do not have the authority to impose this decision on them but it was up to these private universities to decide on whether they want to follow suit.

According to the UGC decision, the Universities have notified the students to vacate the hostels. All exams scheduled for the next two weeks would also be rescheduled.