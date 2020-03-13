Three more test positive for Corona

Three more patients have tested positive for the Coronavirus, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said.

Among the three patients is a 41-year-old male who had returned from Germany recently, A 37-year-old male who returned to the country from Germany and who was in quarantine in Kandakadu and the third is a 43-year-old male who had also returned from Italy and was in quarantine in Kandakadu.

Two of the patients are receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Angoda while the other patient is being treated at the Polonnaruwa Hospital.

This brings the total number of patients in Sri Lanka who tested positive for the Coronavirus to five.