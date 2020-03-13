Coronavirus infected Sri Lankan female in Italy makes full recovery

The Italian media reported, the 46-year-old woman from Horana, was discharged from hospital and has returned to her in Brescia, Italy.
The woman was reported to be infected on March (04) and was admitted to a hospital in Brescia.
The Sri Lankan female, who was infected with Coronavirus in Italy was reported to have recovered yesterday (13) according to the Sri Lankan Consulate General office Milan.
