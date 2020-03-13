March 13, 2020
    Coronavirus infected Sri Lankan female in Italy makes full recovery

    March 13, 2020
    The Sri Lankan female, who was infected with Coronavirus in Italy was reported to have recovered yesterday (13) according to the Sri Lankan Consulate General office Milan.

    The Italian media reported, the 46-year-old woman from Horana, was discharged from hospital and has returned to her in Brescia, Italy.

    The woman was reported to be infected on March (04) and was admitted to a hospital in Brescia.

