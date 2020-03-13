Both Corona patients in good health – Health Services Director

Despite one of the two patients who tested positive for the Coronavirus having diabetes and high blood pressure, they are both in good health and they are receiving treatment at the IDH in Angoda, the Director-General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said.

He made this statement during a media briefing convened at the Government Information Department today (13).

However, the Health Services Director-General said that there is no need to panic as the government has taken all measures to handle the situation effectively. He also noted that

there is a rumor being spread that the quarantine process is only for Sri Lankans returning to the country, adding that not only Sri Lankans even foreigners arriving in the country

have to undergo the same quarantine procedure.

Commenting on false reports being spread that a group of Sri Lankans who had arrived in the country from Italy and Korea had escaped without undergoing the quarantine period,

the Health Director-General noted that no one can escape the quarantine process and there was no need for anyone to have any doubts about it.