Joint television discussion on the COVID-19 spread and its control on March 15th

A special joint television and radio live broadcast will take place on March 15th from 10.00 am to 11.30 am to educate the public on the prevention of the COVID-19 virus

spreading and to prevent rumours being spread regarding this situation.

This timely programme is jointly organised by the electronic media collective and the Government Information Department is aimed at providing only credible and verified

information regarding the Coronavirus.

The programme is titled Truth and lies about the COVID-19 will include the Director General of Health Services Consultant Specialist Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Consultant Specialist Dr.

Ananda Wijewickrama and Acting Chief of Defence Staff and Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva. The discussion would also include other officials regarding the issues

arising as a result of the spread of the Coronavirus.

Through this discussion it is intended to create awareness regarding the COVID-19 among the public, inform the public regarding the quarantine process for those suspected of

having contracted the virus and to dispel all fears the public may have regarding this situation and prevent any undue fear or panic. Therefore, professionals in their respecting fields

would also contribute to this programme.

Through educating the people on the proper information regarding the Coronavirus and the procedure that needs to be followed to prevent it spreading, this programme is intended

to address the various issues that may arise. Hence, the public is requested to tune in to this programme and get first hand accurate and credible information regarding the

COVID-19.