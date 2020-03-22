Curfew in five Northern Districts extended until Tuesday

The curfew currently imposed in the districts of Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, and Jaffna in the Northern Province has been extended till 6.00 a.m. on Tuesday (24).

The curfew which will be lifted at 6.00 am on Tuesday will be re-imposed at 2.00 p.m. on the same day until further notice.

Accordingly, the residents of these districts have been prohibited to leave their respective districts during this period.

The travel ban will continue to be in effect until all those who visited and associated with the COVID-19 infected pastor who arrived from Switzerland recently are identified.

These measures have been taken for the protection of the people in the country and therefore, the government requested the people of the five districts to cooperate with these

measures.