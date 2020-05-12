India donates 4th consignment of essential medicines to Sri Lanka

The Deputy High Commissioner of India in Colombo Vinod Jacob today made a token handover of the fourth consignment of essential medicines and medical items to Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, Minister of Health and Indigenous Medical Services Pavithra Wanniarachchi, and Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha at the Ministry of Foreign Relations.

The consignment, which consists of around 12.5 tonnes of medicines and equipment arrived by a special Indian flight on 8 May 2020 in Sri Lanka, marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to assist the neighbouring and partner countries to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the symbolic handing over event, the Deputy High Commissioner called on the Foreign Relations Minister for a brief meeting to review the ongoing bilateral cooperation in the fields of politics, trade, tourism, health and regional affairs.

The Foreign Relations Minister appreciated the continued support of India in sharing vital resources including medical supplies as donations in the current period of common challenges. Minister Gunawardena expressed gratitude to the Indian Government for expeditious action in relation to the repatriation of Sri Lankan nationals in India in the midst of a national lockdown.