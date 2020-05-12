Twelve naval personnel tested negative to COVID-19 discharged from hospitals

Twelve (12) other naval personnel infected with coronavirus and underwent treatment in hospitals, were discharged from the hospitals being tested negative to COVID-19, in the evening on 09th May and on 10th May 2020.

These naval personnel who were identified positive to coronavirus, were admitted to hospitals for treatment. This group was under treatment as five persons in IDH Hospital, 04 persons in Naval General Hospital and 03 others in Homagama hospital. Since, these sailors found negative to COVID-19 on the reports of random PCR tests done under treatment, they were discharged in the evening on 09th May and on 10th May 2020.

Accordingly, including these 12 persons, 33 naval personnel have been discharged from hospitals after tested negative to COVID-19. Further, these discharged naval personnel were directed to be kept under quarantine for another 14 days following the healthcare instructions.