Foreign Minister conveys Sri Lanka’s appreciation to Cuba for support during COVID-19

The Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena conveyed his deep appreciation to the Cuban Government for the support extended through the dispatch of a Cuban medical team to the Republic of Haiti to attend to the medical needs of Sri Lankans employed in Haiti.

The Foreign Minister conveyed these sentiments during a meeting with the Cuban Ambassador in Sri Lanka Juana Elena Ramos Rodriguez on Tuesday 12 May at the Foreign Ministry. The five-member medical team was dispatched by the Cuban authorities on the express request of the Sri Lankan Government to support the over-100 apparel sector employees in Haiti.

The medical team which arrived in Haiti on 7 May, advised the Sri Lankan employees on best practices to be adopted for the prevention of COVID-19 spread, regular health screening, and primary care for those in need. In this regard, Minister Gunawardena once again conveyed his gratitude to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla through the Cuban envoy in Colombo.

The Foreign Minister also discussed COVID-19 containment measures adopted by Sri Lanka and Cuba, assistance sought by the Sri Lankan Government in obtaining diagnostic medical items from the Cuban Government to contain the virus, as well as future strategies for economic cooperation. Ambassador Rodriguez commended the Sri Lankan Government for the successful COVID-19 containment measures implemented through timely and centralized action, making use of the effective health system prevalent in the country.

The Cuban Ambassador updated the Foreign Minister on developments in Cuba and the Caribbean region, activities of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and connectivity between Cuba and the European and Asian regions. The discussion also focused on existing cooperation between Sri Lanka and Cuba in the bilateral and multilateral spheres on issues of relevance.