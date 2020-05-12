Twenty-eight inmates leave Nachchikuda Naval quarantine centre after quarantine process

With the completion of their quarantine process another 28 persons left the quarantine centre established at Naval Base SLNS Buwaneka in Nachchikuda, Mannar, (12th May 2020).

As the first team who completed their quarantine process at this quarantine center established at Naval Base SLNS Buwaneka, these 28 persons proceeded home today. They were sent off for homes following the healthcare guidelines of the government and also given away the Quarantine Certificates by the Navy.

A large number of persons have left the Naval quarantine centers after successful completion of their quarantine process. Meanwhile, 22 more persons are currently undergoing the quarantine process in the quarantine center established at Naval Base SLNS Buwaneka.