435 More Quarantined People Leave for their Homes

A total of 350 more individuals will arrive in Sri Lanka today (14) from Maldives by a Sri Lankan flight. They all will be taken to Army-managed Quarantine Centres (QCs) for quarantine process, a Media statement of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) issued on Tuesday (13) stated.

435 individuals who underwent quarantining at tri service-managed Punani (127), Pompeimadu (129) Damminna (69) Pallekele (12) and Boossa (98) Quarantine Centres after conduct of PCR tests on them left for their residences today (13) with Quarantine Certificates. By today (13), a total of 8099 quarantined individuals from tri service-managed Quarantine Centres (QC) have left for their homes.

As of now, 3444 persons are still in quarantine in 40 island-wide QCs, run by tri services. By today (13), heroic sailors of the Navy confirmed positive to the COVID-19 virus stood at 439 in total. Of them, 61 after recovery and PCR tests were discharged. A group of 378 infected sailors are still under treatment in hospitals as of now, the statement ended.