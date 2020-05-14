Curfew notice-2020-5-14

The curfew imposed in the Colombo and Gampaha Districts will continue until further notice, the President’s media stated.

In all other districts, the curfew will be in effect from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am until Saturday, May 16th.

On Sunday, May 17th the island-wide curfew will be enforced throughout the whole day.

In all other districts, except for Colombo and Gampaha, the curfew will be lifted at 5.00 am on Monday, May 18th, and will continue through the week from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am until Saturday, May 23rd.

The curfew imposed in the Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue to be in force with the relaxing of regulations to facilitate business operations, economic activity and normalcy in public life until May 16th.

The conditions imposed on May 11th for the relaxing of curfew restrictions for Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue in the same manner.