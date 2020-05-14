Parliament Secretariat resumes duties

The Secretariat of Parliament of Sri Lanka which was temporarily closed due to the countrywide COVID 19 pandemic has resumed duties on the 11 th of May.



Accordingly, the Secretary General of Parliament Mr.Dhammika Dasanayake and other Heads of Departments reported to duty and at a meeting held on that day, it was decided to call the other employees to work, according to a list of duty assignments prepared by the respective Heads of Departments.



All measures to prevent the spread of the COVID 19 in the Parliamentary Complex are now being implemented within the Parliamentary Complex and the Secretariat of Parliament has started to inform the staff on this matter.

However, no one else other than the authorized parliamentary staff will be allowed to enter the Parliament premises.