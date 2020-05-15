Navy receives ‘Udekki Beach Resort’ for naval personnel to take breath following full recovery from virus

The ‘Udekki Beach Resort’ in Kalpitiya was formally handed over to the Sri Lanka Navy on 13th May 2020 to be used as a provision for welfare facilities, in line with the Navy’s mission to suppress COVID-19.

The arrangements for the delivery of this facility were made by the brother of late Lieutenant Commander Cedric Martenstyn, in memory of his beloved brother. Late Lieutenant Commander Cedric Martenstyn, who laid down his life for the territorial integrity of the motherland, rendered a noble service as a Commanding Officer of the Navy’s Special Boat Squadron.

The delivery of this facility got off the ground with the intention of providing a centre for naval personnel to spend some time off following their full recovery from COVID-19, before they being recalled for naval duties. Accordingly, with the backing of the Managing Director of Breakers Edge Properties Pvt Ltd, Mr. Dullas Martenstyn, the facility belonging to the Breakers Edge Properties (Pvt) Ltd was temporarily handed over for the use of Sri Lanka Navy, during an event took place at the Naval Headquarters on 13th May 2020. On behalf of the Navy, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva took over temporary possession of the facility for the use of Sri Lanka Navy. The Managing Director of Breakers Edge Properties (Pvt Ltd), Mr. DullasMartenstyn was also present on this occasion.

Addressing on this occasion, Commander of the Navy expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Managing Director of Breakers Edge Properties (Pvt) Ltd, Mr. Dullas Martenstyn for providing this resort for the use of Sri Lanka Navy. Once this prevailing situation returns to normal, the resort will promptly be handed over to resume its operations as usual.