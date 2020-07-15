July 16, 2020
    Outgoing Navy Commander calls on President

    July 15, 2020
    The outgoing Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Piyal de Silva called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat July (14).

     

    On January 01, 2019 Admiral de Silva assumed duties as the 23rd Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy. The retired Commander who fought fearlessly to defeat 30-year long terrorism had been accoladed with several gallantry awards including Veera Vickrama, Veera Vibhooshana, Rana Wickrama, Ranashoora and Vishishta Seva Vibhooshana during his illustrious career.

    Commending the service rendered towards the Motherland President extended his good wishes to the outgoing Commander. President promoted the retired Navy Commander to the rank of Admiral. Mementos were exchanged between the President and the retired Navy chief.

