Twenty two inmates leave Kalpitiya and Boossa Naval quarantine centers

Twenty two(22) inmates who were undergoing quarantine period in Naval quarantine centers at Boossa Naval Base and at Kalpitiya area, left the centers after completion of their quarantine process, on 13th and 14th July 2020.

Out of these twenty two, 21 persons left Naval quarantine center at Boossa Naval Base while 01 person left Naval quarantine center at Kalpitiya. All these persons underwent a successful quarantine process and left the Naval quarantine centers following the government’s healthcare guidelines. The leaving inmates were also given away the quarantine certificate which is issued to confirm the successful quarantine period, by the Navy.

As of now, 473 persons have left Boosa Naval quarantine center and other 72 persons are undergoing quarantine process there. Meanwhile, 69 persons have left Naval quarantine center at Kalpitiya and further 25 persons are undergoing quarantine process there.